Opinion: Jeanine Lawson has made public safety top of mind

With the recent report from the county’s police chief that crime has increased 70%, and as we observe daily acts of violence around the county, public safety in Prince William is at the forefront of residents’ minds.

This spike in violent and property crimes has impacted every corner of Prince William County, and our communities yearn for a leader who can decrease crime and ensure the safety of their neighborhoods and schools.

InsideNova reported that violent crime has risen to pre-pandemic levels, including the fact that there were double the number of homicides in 2022 compared to 2021. Violent and property crime rates often rise with warmer weather and it’s those types of crimes that the county is having issues with.

In 2022 there were 571 motor vehicle thefts which is more than double the amount in 2019. Last week was National Police Week and it’s difficult for a county police force dealing with staffing issues to combat rising crime.

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who is running for Board Chair in the November

election, has been consistent on the need to recruit and retain the best police officers, increase wages, and get to work on solving these issues. Prince William County has historically been a safe area to raise a family, removed from the noise and dangers inside the beltway.

Supporting Jeanine Lawson for Chair can bring common sense solutions back to our law enforcement agencies who keep our community safe. With rising inflation and high taxes families are struggling more than ever to make ends meet.

It’s times like these that leave our residents vulnerable to theft, break-ins, and other crimes that threaten safety in our communities. Families work hard for the things they have and simply do not deserve to fall prey to theft or damage to their personal property.

I urge my fellow residents to stay vigilant and to support common sense leaders like Jeanine Lawson, who will work to keep our communities safe.

Tim Parrish

Woodbridge

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