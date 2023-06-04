Mary Washington Regional Cancer Center accredited

Mary Washington Healthcare: “The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted accredited status to Mary Washington Healthcare’s Regional Cancer Center (MWHC RCC).”

“To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with the NAPBC standards that address a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.”