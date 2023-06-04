Fredericksburg bounces back with 7-1 win

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats handled their business against the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 7-1 win on Saturday night.”

“After an RBI double from Paul Witt in the bottom of the first, Fredericksburg really opened things up in the home half of the second. Geraldi Diaz and Cortland Lawson both worked walks, then Brenner Cox ripped a line drive off the glove of second baseman Erison Placencia and into right field as both runs came in to score. Up 2-0 now with Brenner Cox at second base, Jonathan Thomas reached first on a fielder’s choice as Cox advanced to third base. Tuda then stole second, and an errant throw down allowed Cox to cross the plate. The inning continued with a Sammy Infante single to plate Thomas, then Brady House doubled to drive Infante in. All told, it was a four-run frame for the Nationals to push their lead to 5-0.”