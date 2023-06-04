Fredericksburg bounces back with 7-1 Win

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats closed out their series against Delmarva with a third walk-off win on the week, to beat the Shorebirds 4-3. Jarlin Susana got the start for Fredericksburg, and the big right-hander was dominant. He spun four scoreless innings in front of 4600 fans, allowing just a pair of base hits by Delmarva.”

“Fredericksburg rewarded his effort in the home half of the fourth, as Sammy Infante singled and stole second base. Elijah Green reached on an E6 behind him. Then a double play allowed Infante to advance to third base. Murphy Stehly drove him in from there, on a double down the left field line.”