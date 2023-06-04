Forest Valley Disc Golf Course opens near Quantico

Prince William County Parks and Recreation Department: “This morning [Saturday, June 3, 2023], community members, area disc golfers, volunteers, staff, and leaders from both Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and NOVA Disc Golf Association who were involved with making the new disc golf course a reality, gathered for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Forest Valley Disc Golf course. The new 18-hole course, lauded to be “the best woods course” in the area and perhaps the Mid-Atlantic, is located at Forest Greens Golf Club in Triangle, Virginia.”

“I am so excited that this day is here! I’ve got disc golf in my district, and I am so excited about that,” said Potomac District Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey. “It is so important—the exercise, the recreation for the body, for the mind, for the spirit. And this will also open the world for more people to learn about disc golf.”

Northern Virginia Disc Golf Association: “Disc golf – or Frisbee golf – is played much like traditional golf. Players attempt to land a disc inside a special target in the fewest number of throws. Just like golf, you ‘play it as it lies.’ Discs vary like golf clubs vary: there are long drivers, fairway drivers, midranges, and putt/approach shapes.”