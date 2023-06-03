Prince William

VRE bringing back Amtrak Step-Up program

By Uriah Kiser

A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN]
Virginia Railway Express: “Two projects proposed by the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) will receive more than $20 million through the 1-395/95 Commuter Choice program following votes Thursday by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission. The funds will support the reinstatement of the Amtrak Step-Up program and construction of a new VRE station in Crystal City.

“The Amtrak Step-Up program allows VRE multi-ride ticketholders to ride select Amtrak trains for an additional charge. The nearly $1.5 million in 1-395/95 Commuter Choice funding will not only provide for the program’s reinstatement but subsidize the cost of Step-Up tickets on VRE’s Fredericksburg Line, which runs parallel to I-95 and I-395. VRE is working with Amtrak to finalize trains to include in the program and a mechanism to allow VRE passengers to ride, as Amtrak began requiring reservations on all trains when the pandemic hit.”

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