Route 17 drivers should expect overnight delays for several weeks in June

VDOT Fredericksburg: “Route 17 and Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) travelers in Stafford County will encounter overnight delays for several weeks in June near the Interstate 95 interchange at exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton).”

“Crews will be placing beams over the travel lanes for a new I-95 overpass. The overpass will carry the future local lanes of I-95 northbound as part of the Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.”

“Traffic on Route 17 and Route 17 Business will be stopped intermittently for up to 30-minute intervals while beams are being moved into position and secured. Lane closures and traffic stops have been scheduled at the following dates and times, beginning on the evening of Monday, June 5:”