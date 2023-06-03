Prince William County Public Schools holding virtual job fair today, June 3, 2023

Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade: “June 3, PWCS will hold an Instructional Job Fair at the Kelly Leadership Center. I invite you to complete our registration form and help us recruit top talent by spreading the word about instructional opportunities or any of our classified positions, such as bus drivers, security, finance, human resources, and information technology professionals. I encourage you to refer family, friends, or recent graduates, especially former PWCS students – you belong here!”

“As a reminder, June 15 is the last day of school and will be an early-release day. This ensures final exams, grading, and year-end obligations are met for students and staff before the summer break.”

Prince William County Public Schools is the state’s second-largest school division. It’s curring looking to fill more than 700 vacant positions.

Over 300 school division employees retired on Thursday, June 1, at the division’s annual retirement ceremony at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge.