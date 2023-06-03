Opinion: Prince William at a breaking point; Democrats have destroyed our values as parents, citizens

We were all asked recently, in a letter to the editor, if we were all better off than we were four years ago or have our dreams had been hijacked to serve the selfish aims of others.

There is no need to answer that question, as we all know the answer.

Democrats on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, Ann Wheeler, Victor Angry, Kenny Boddye, Andrea Bailey, and Margaret Angela Franklin, have stuck together like glue and voted to approve the data Center takeover of Prince William County.

Despite the overwhelming voices against this, they have moved forward without considering the devastation it will cause to the hard-working, taxpaying citizens who pay their salaries. They don’t care about the potential damage to our watershed, our environment, the electric grid, or the noise pollution and the visible destruction of our beautiful landscapes. And, as we continue to read in our local papers, they are encouraging more data centers in Gainesville and other locations around our county.

We have witnessed many great common sense questions directed at this group of supervisors without proper answers or solutions offered. Yet, the citizens of Prince William County are supposed to sit back and accept data centers placed one hundred feet from our homes and schools and our National Battlefield without any satisfactory answers regarding the many questionable issues surrounding the support of these data centers. Democrats believe we should acquiesce.

Prince William County Democrats are supporting Democrat Deshundra Jefferson, who promises she will fight against implementing data centers throughout our communities. But does she support parents in their fight against the sexual indoctrination of our children?

Jefferson is fully supported and backed by the Collective Political Action Committee and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. If you peruse Jefferson’s Twitter feed, you will see she believes in abolishing the private prison system. But isn’t this the very issue that falls in line with the ‘school to prison pipeline’ debacle? These horrific policies allowed rapes to happen in schools while administrators looked the other way.

We all watched in horror as this played out in Loudoun County last year, with the rape of a young woman in her high school bathroom by a transgender, and administrators had her father arrested instead of the perpetrator. They covered for the student, which led to another girl being raped by the same transgender in a different school. Had he been arrested in the first place, the second assault would not have happened.

Jefferson fully supports the LGBTQ agenda, and we must ask ourselves if she will continue to push transgender boys into girls’ locker rooms and showers and allow transgender males in women’s sports. Jefferson also fully supported the election of Candi Mundon, King of Prince William and Stafford, who introduced House Bill 2091, allowing minors to consent to gender transition while hiding medical records from their parents.

Although data centers are one of the most critical issues we face in this next election, we must not forget our schools and the horrible sexual indoctrination of our children. At the same time, their real education is being placed on the back burner in lieu of social justice. We cannot elect another Democrat who supports the sexualization of our kids taught under Social Emotional Learning and their twisted version of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

On the flip side, we also have a so-called Republican candidate in the current race for Chair of the Prince William Board of Supervisors, Kenn Knarr. He has shamelessly used his background as a Veteran in all his ads, without the required disclaimer by the Department of Defense.

Add insult to injury, although he claims to be a conservative, he has donated thousands of dollars to Democrats — including Board Chair At-large Ann Wheeler and Kerensa Green Sumers, who ran for Gainesville District Supervisor in February. Ann Wheeler is pushing to destroy our county with the influx of data centers, and Kerensa Green Sumers (D), who ran for supervisor in a special election for Peter Candland, flagrantly displayed “F—K Magats” on her Twitter page. So the one question we all should be asking Knarr, is…would any true Republican donate money to a Democrat who disparages the very people he claims to support? Kenn Knarr is also a huge supporter of the influx of data centers into Prince William County.

“Knarr is one of the outspoken Pageland Lane residents who are collectively selling their land to data center developers to build the Prince William Digital Gateway. Residents are being offered $1 million per acre, and most own 10 acres,” Bristow Beat reported Bristow Beat.

If Knarr were elected, wouldn’t he have to recuse himself from the vote regarding data Centers due to his obvious conflict of interest? Therefore, he is no different than Pete Candland, who refused to resign and forced Republicans in Gainesville to go without a voice for over a year.

We have all watched as Democrats have decried voter ID as racist, supported the indoctrination and sexualization of our kids in schools, and the defunding of police in our communities. Yet, we are suddenly to believe that Deshundra Jefferson is the perfect candidate to run against Ann Wheeler simply because she claims she does not support data Centers. Are we to believe that candidate Kenn Knarr, who financially supports Democrats and owns land in the Digital Gateway, will fight for the citizens of Prince William County?

Don’t believe it.

We are at a breaking point in Prince William County, Virginia, and our country. We have watched as our values as parents, children, teachers, and citizens have been attacked and destroyed by one party. And it is not Republicans.

Don’t allow Democrats in sheep’s clothing or espousing so-called conservative values to fool you anymore. Stand up for your values, ethics, and morals….Vote for Jeanine Lawson for Chair of the Board of Supervisors and Republicans across the Prince William County.

We must take back our county and our schools before it is too late to turn back.

L. Bravo

Brentsville District

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