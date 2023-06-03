Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “Bring your chairs or blankets to join us Monday nights at Fredericksburg Branch for Music on the Steps. This concert series, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, is in its 38th year and features a wide range of talent for relaxed summer evenings.”
Music on the Steps returns to Fredericksburg for 38th year
Author
-
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!