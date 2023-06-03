Features

Music on the Steps returns to Fredericksburg for 38th year

By Uriah Kiser
The Central Rappahannock Regional Library Fredericksburg Branch at 1201 Caroline Street.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “Bring your chairs or blankets to join us Monday nights at Fredericksburg Branch for Music on the Steps. This concert series, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, is in its 38th year and features a wide range of talent for relaxed summer evenings.”

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