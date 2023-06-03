Mary Washington Hospital: “Do you have a little ray of sunshine on the way? New and soon-to-be parents, bring your family and join Mary Washington Healthcare for a free community baby shower. Learn about our services, meet community businesses, and discover local resources for you and your little one. Enjoy raffles, goodie bags, and light refreshments. Fredericksburg Police Department will be offering free car seat safety checks.”
Mary Washington Healthcare free community baby shower
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!