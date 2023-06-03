Life celebration planned for King, Imagine Design founder

Charles Gilliam, Leadership Prince William: “It is with sadness that I must relay the news of the passing of Patrick King. Early Wednesday morning, Patrick passed away at home in the company of the love of his life, Rebecca.”

“Patrick’s contributions to Leadership Prince William are profound, yet his charitable works reach far beyond our circle. Many non-profit boards had the benefit of his passion and wisdom and will enjoy the results of his creativity in problem-solving and innovative solutions for years to come. His generosity extended to every person he encountered.”

“In just a month, Patrick was to take the reins as chair of our organization. Over the last year, he has been diligent in preparing to lead us into our next chapter. We are saddened to miss the opportunity to see the direction he would have taken us but mostly, we are heartbroken to lose him as a friend. It would be impossible for any individual to capture the essence of a man who lived three lifetimes in one. I encourage you to scour social media to understand the impact he has had on so many lives.”

“Celebration of Life Event: Rebecca invites you to join together to celebrate the life of our great friend, Patrick. Friday, June 9, 2023, 4:00 – 8:00 pm, The Salisbury Center, 8890 Mathis Ave, Manassas, VA 20110″

King was the founder of Manassas-based Imagine Design, a brand strategy and digital marketing agency for tourism, economic development, attractions, and destinations.