Call to Action: Calling all muscles for food-packing project

Volunteer Prince William: “Greetings, Prince William – Calling All Muscles! SERVE’s Hunger Resource Center in Manassas needs six (6) volunteers age 14+ to help with a Food Packing project on June 8, 10 am-1 pm. Duties include removing food from shelves, packing into crates, and storing in designated locations. Volunteers must be comfortable lifting up to 15 pounds, bending and standing. Older volunteers are also welcome; volunteers 14-15 MUST volunteer with a parent. Please visit bit.ly/3WH3wRX and click on the Respond button to sign up. Questions? Please email [email protected] to learn more.”

“Do you have a “Shining Star” volunteer at your organization? Please consider nominating them for the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards! Nominations are open until 5pm, June 19, 2023. Ten categories are available for individuals and organizations to recognize outstanding service! Please visit bit.ly/3qa8ri5 for more information and to submit your nomination. For more information, please email [email protected].”

“If you’re passionate about fighting hunger, the staff at Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) wants to meet you! They have a need for volunteers to help in their Hunger Prevention Center with food donations, assembling food packages and helping with client intakes. You’ll feel great knowing you are helping our food insecure neighbors get the help they need to feed their families! Please email [email protected] for more information.”