Suspect identified in Dale City double homicide

Prince William police: “Triple Murder Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED | WANTED – Detectives have identified the suspect sought in connection to the shooting death of three men, and the serious shooting injury of a fourth man, following an altercation that occurred at a residence located in the 14700 block of Birchdale Ave. in [Dale City] on May 26.”

“A gathering was occurring inside the home when the suspect began shooting. Two of the victims died that day, the third the following day. The surviving victim is expected to recover. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the encounter. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Donald Antonio BARAHONA QUINONEZ.”

“Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. The Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. The investigation continues.”

“Wanted: [Photo from July 2022] Donald Antonio BARAHONA QUINONEZ, 28, of no fixed address. Described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 240lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for 3 counts of murder, 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 4 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 4 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.”

“Identified: The deceased were identified as Edwin Geovanny SALMERON, 37; Luis Alonzo SALGADO-RIVAS, 41; Kevin Josue VALLECILLO MENDOZA, 23, all of Woodbridge.”