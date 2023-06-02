Stafford County Government: “Stafford County Real Estate and Personal Property tax bills for the first half of 2023 have been mailed and the due date is approaching. The taxes are due on Monday, June 5, 2023. The Stafford Treasurer’s Office encourages citizens to pay by the due date to avoid additional penalties. There are many convenient ways to pay, including the secure online bill-paying system, Invoice Cloud. Citizens can always call the Treasurer’s Office with concerns or questions.”

“The Treasurer’s Office accepts cash, checks, money orders, debit and credit cards. You may pay online by credit card or e-check at the Invoice Cloud portal on Stafford’s website, by phone at (540) 608-2142, in person at the Treasurer’s Office, by mail, or via the after-hours drop box located at the front of the entrance to the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554.”