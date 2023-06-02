Senate Democrats turn on Biden’s student loan forgiveness

The Center Square: “The U.S. Senate voted 52-46 Thursday to overturn President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness executive order.”

Biden’s order would cancel up to $10,000 for qualifying borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Biden ordered the debt cancellation via the Department of Education last year, but it is now under review by the U.S. Supreme Court after a legal challenge.

“The Congressional Joint Resolution of Disapproval passed Thursday and received Democratic support from Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, as well as Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who now identifies as Independent. Two other Democrats, Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Michael Bennet of Colorado, did not vote.”