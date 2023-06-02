Pedestrian struck, driver charged with DUI, maiming

Prince William police: “Maiming resulting from Driving under the Influence – On June 1 at 7:04PM, officers responded to the area of Nokesville Rd and Fitzwater Dr in Nokesville (20181) to investigate initial reports of a driver possible unconscious in the driver’s seat of vehicle.”

“Multiple bystanders attempted to wake the driver who was reportedly slumped over the wheel. Prior to police or fire and rescue personnel arriving on scene, the driver, later identified as the accused, woke, and suddenly accelerated from the area. Witnesses reported the vehicle partially left the roadway and struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian who was walking on a grassy shoulder. The vehicle continued forward where the pedestrian then separated from the vehicle and struck a traffic sign. The vehicle remained in motion, ultimately hitting a fence then a tree.”

“Both the accused and pedestrian sustained serious injuries from the crash and were transported to an area hospital where they are both expected to survive. The investigation revealed the accused was impaired at the time of the collision. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jesse Adams HENSLEY, was charged. The accused remains hospitalized in the custody of law enforcement.”

“Charged on June 2: [No photo available]. Jesse Adams HENSLEY, 34, of 5036 Albrecht Ln in Warrenton, was charged with maiming resulting from driving under the influence, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a schedule I/II narcotic, felony hit & run, and driving on a revoked license Court Date: Pending. Status: Remains Hospitalized”