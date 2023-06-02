Manassas schools to add 10 more minutes of recess

Manassas City School Board member Sara Brescia: “I have been working with the Superintendent and the administration to increase recess and playtime in our earlier grades to go beyond the current 20 minutes per day (the state minimum).”

“I am happy to report that next school year the minimum for unstructured playtime for each school will be expanded by an additional ten minutes to a total of 30 minutes. This is a move in the right direction, and I want to thank the administration for working with me on this change.”

Brescia explained in a previous email: “Currently, most of our elementary students have a single 20-minute recess (the legal minimum), and I’m working on how we can expand time for free play in our early grades. There is a wide body of research showing that there are academic benefits of recess for young students as it helps them digest what they have learned in class and enhances focus. Research also shows that increased free play opportunities in the early years pay behavioral and disciplinary dividends as kids get older with increased confidence and an increased ability to self-regulate. Given that many of our students live in apartments or other housing situations not conducive of outside free play, recess may be the only time for them to do so safely.”

“Our area private schools and Prince William County Public Schools both offer greater recess time. Making a change here would help make our schools more attractive to young families.”