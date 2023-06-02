FredNats winning streak halted at 8 games

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Fredericksburg winning streak died at eight games, in a 7-3 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds.”

“The Nationals struck first on Friday night, in the bottom of the second inning. Murphy Stehly lined the first pitch of the frame back up the middle for a double, then later stole third base as Armando Cruz drew a walk. Cruz then stole second himself, and Stehly came home on a throwing error. Wilmer Perez then notched his first RBI with Fredericksburg on a booming double to drive Cruz in to make it 2-0. A wild pitch allowed Perez to reach third base, setting him up to score on a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-0 Nationals lead.”