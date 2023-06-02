Baldwin, Martin running for GOP nomination in Virginia’s 29th Senate District

Insidenova: “Two Republicans in the 29th Senate District are looking to flip a blue seat come November, but first, they’ll face off in a June 20 primary.”

“Woodbridge resident Nikki Baldwin, a native of Florida who says she spent time in foster care before enlisting in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman, is running in her first race for public office. She’s running on a platform of parental input on educational issues and against race-based school admissions.”

“Martin’s platform includes support for school choice policies allowing tax money to go to private or faith-based schools, displaying the Ten Commandments outside every school entrance and protecting “children’s innocence” through increased censorship of school materials. She also supports lowering taxes, transportation alternatives to Interstate 95 and Route 1 and increased funding for renewable energy.”