Another day, another hoax 911 call at a Prince William County high school

Another day, another reported hoax at a Prince William County, high school.

Police were called to C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge for a report of a threat. The call came in before 8:45 a.m.

Following an investigation, police found nothing suspicious at the school.

The hoax call is the second in as many days made about a county high school. Yesterday, a false call about a shooting prompted police to go to Woodbridge Senior High School in Lake Ridge.

They found no evidence of a shooting, and no one was injured. Detectives are now investigating both incidents.