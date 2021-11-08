Wake Up: Future of rail, free meals, parks and rec honored

Good morning, everyone. I hope you enjoyed your extra hour. This is the “good” time change. Here’s what’s happening around our area this morning.

Future of bus and rail: A new study recommends no VRE to Haymarket, and bus-rapid transit, and Metro to Woodbridge. Prince William County Supervisors Kenny Boddye and Victor Angry invite community members to join them for a virtual town hall on the Future of Transit, Nov. 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m. to discuss what these results could mean.

18 and younger eat free: Stafford County Public Schools will be serving after-school snacks at no charge to children 18 and under through the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program.

Library sale: Headed home for the holidays? The trip goes easier with new books to read. The Rappahannock Regional Library will hold a book sale on the Friday before Thanksgiving.

Southbound: We’ve got midday delays to contend with on Interstate 95 south in Stafford County this week.



OmniRide: No OmniRide Express commuter bus service on Thursday, November 11. Metro Express routes and Local and East-West Express routes will operate with regular service.

Open for business: A total of 28 companies received a certificate of occupancy letter in September 2021, marking 280 new businesses to open in Prince William County this year.

Fxbg parks honored: Fredericksburg, Parks, Recreation, and Events received two awards: Best New Program for the Camp@Home Program and Best New Special Event for the Reverse Christmas Parade.

ICYMI: Two prominent leaders in Prince William County will join Delegate Jason Mirayes as he transitions into his new role as Virginia Attorney General.

As always, send us events and information to [email protected].