News Kaine touts ‘build back better’ plan at Fredericksburg preschool By Rick Horner Published November 8, 2021 at 4:33PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:21AM Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) took a tour of the Walker-Grant preschool in Fredericksburg. [Photo: Rick Horner] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News