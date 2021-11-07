Victims in double homicide home invasion identified as police search for suspect

Prince William police identified the two men shot and killed in what they said was a home invasion targeting one of the residents on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Double Homicide Investigation *DECEASED IDENTIFIED – Homicide detectives have confirmed the identities of two men killed in a shooting that occurred at a home located in the 14100 block of Renegade Ct in Woodbridge (22193) on November 5.

The male resident of the home was identified as 20-year-old Joseph James HARDEN. The investigation revealed HARDEN was inside the home along with the homeowner, identified as a 59-year-old woman, and two contractors when two suspects forcibly entered the residence.

An altercation ensued inside the home that escalated resulting in an exchange of gunfire in which HARDEN and one of the intruders, identified as Zhabriell Antoine PERKINS, were shot. Both men died at the scene. One of the contractors working at the home, identified as a 21-year-old man, was also shot, sustaining a non-life threatening wound to the lower body.

The second suspect fled on foot to a vehicle described as a black-in-color 2014 Jeep Cherokee, with a silver trim package and Virginia temporary license plates: 98254K, following the encounter and has not been located. The homeowner and the other contractor were not injured. The incident was not random, HARDEN is believed to have been targeted in the encounter.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased were identified as Joseph James HARDEN, 20, of Woodbridge and Zhabriell Antoine PERKINS, 20, of Woodbridge

Suspect Description: [Pictured]

Black male, approximately 6’3” with a thin build

Last seen wearing a black jacket with a stripe on the sleeve and black pants

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.