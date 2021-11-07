Dumfries man killed in cash in Montclair

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On November 6 at 4:37PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Country Club Dr and Dumfries Rd in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a multi-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound on Dumfries Road and attempted to turn right onto Country Club Dr.

At the same time, a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado were stopped at a red traffic signal on Country Club Dr. As the driver of the Kia Sportage negotiated the right turn, the vehicle continued through the center median of Country Club Dr and collided with the Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

The impact from the collision pushed the Ford Explorer Sport Trac into the Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Kia Sportage was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Explorer Sport Trac was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado sustained minor injuries and was also ground transported to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac was identified as Dennis Alan DAVIDSON, 54, of Dumfries

The driver of the 2008 Kia Sportage was identified as a 54-year-old man of Arlington

The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 46-year-old man of Stafford