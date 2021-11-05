Wake Up: Time change, No train extension, Occoquan bids farewell

Good morning, everyone. We’ve made it to Friday and, soon, the weekend. I hope you have something fun planned. Who’s getting a start on Christmas decorating?

Time change: Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 7. As you turn your clocks back, the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System reminds you to change the batteries in smoke alarms.

Stafford to honor vets: The county’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Armed Services Memorial on the County Government campus. All veterans and the public are invited to join.

End of the line: Virginia’s Rail and Public Transportation Department has thrown more cold water on an already frozen proposal to extend the Virginia Railway Express Manassas Line to Haymarket or Gainesville.

New pal: Prince William County Public Schools named Anna Houseworth as the principal of Ashland Elementary School, effective November 3, 2021. Houseworth replaces Dr. Andy Jacks, who was previously named principal of The Nokesville School.

Get over: Two lanes of southbound I-95 between Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard) and the Prince William Parkway (Route 294) will be closed, weather permitting, Saturday night, November 6, and Sunday night, November 7.

Farewell: Former Occoquan Town Council member Dr. James Walbert has died. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, November 6, at 10 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Triangle.