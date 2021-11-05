Business Army vet pairs with a border collie on a mission to chase away geese By Rick Horner Published November 5, 2021 at 3:35PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:22AM The method used by Geese Chasers is to use trained dogs, specifically border collies like Anna-Liz, to chase the geese away from beaches, lakes, and various public areas when they become a nuisance. [Photo: Rick Horner] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News