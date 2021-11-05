Business

Army vet pairs with a border collie on a mission to chase away geese

By Rick Horner
The method used by Geese Chasers is to use trained dogs, specifically border collies like Anna-Liz, to chase the geese away from beaches, lakes, and various public areas when they become a nuisance. [Photo: Rick Horner]

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