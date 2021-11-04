Wake Up: New benches built, food drive, left-over food

Good morning, everyone. Election season in Virginia is over, for now. There were 700,000 more votes cast for Virginia Governor in 2021 than in 2017.

Correction: Yesterday, we incorrectly reported Paul Milde won the Aquia District Supervisors race when, in fact, voters chose Monica Gary. I apologize for the error.

Food drive: A food donation drive aimed at securing more than 100,000 pounds of food by the end of the month kicks off at the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington.

Road refresh: Road crews today will begin resurfacing work to improve the ride and freshen pavement markings on Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford County.

Eat your leftovers: Thanks to a unique collaboration with USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production, food leftovers from six Prince William County schools are now being sorted, bagged and collected before being mixed with organic yard waste and processed into compost at the county’s recycling center.

Rumberger runs events: The Workhouse Arts Center hired Scott Rumberger as the Special Events & Rentals Director. He will begin his new role on November 16, 2021.

Vets Day recognition: Veterans will be recognized in Prince William County on Wednesday, November 10, during a special 9:30 a.m. ceremony at the county government center.

Outdoor seating: On Wednesday, benches and work tables were built and installed along trails in a semi-wooded/open space area behind Piney Branch Elementary School in Bristow. This creates opportunities for environmental investigations.

Fxbg redistricting: A series of meetings on political redistricting will be held this month in Fredericksburg. Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of voting districts based on population changes. It occurs every 10 years following the United States Census and is governed by state law.

Things to do: Here is a listing of upcoming events, festivals, and activities in Prince William County this November. Events include concerts, festivals, and family-friendly events for the community.