Police beat: Home invasion arrests made following helicopter search

Arrest made in home invasion near Dumfries

From Prince William police: Burglary While Armed – On November 3 at 2:09PM, officers responded to the Princeton Woods Apartments located in the 3400 block of Allerton Ct. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a home invasion. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 19-year-old male resident of the home, was involved in a verbal altercation earlier in the day with an acquaintance, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile.

Later that day, the juvenile and a family member went to the victim’s home, armed with a firearm, and forced their way inside the residence. While inside the home, the juvenile physically assaulted the victim before both suspects left the residence and fled in a vehicle driven by an acquaintance who was waiting outside.

Responding officers located a vehicle nearby matching the description provided by the victim and attempted to make a vehicle stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle disregarded the officer’s emergency equipment and continued driving. At that time, officers did not pursue the vehicle which was later observed by other officers in the area of Blackburn Dr. and Jefferson Davis Hwy. Prior to officers attempting another vehicle stop, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed.

Two of the suspects, identified as [redacted] and [redacted], were immediately taken into custody without incident. The juvenile suspect fled on foot. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the juvenile suspect who was not located. The victim reported minor injuries. At no time were shots were fired during the incident.

During the investigation officers determined that while driving on Blackburn Rd. the vehicle struck a manhole cover and an electrical box. Following the investigation, [redacted] and [redacted], were arrested and petitions were obtained for the 17-year- old male juvenile. The investigation remains active as detectives attempt to locate the male juvenile.