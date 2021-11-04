Police beat: Home invasion arrests made following helicopter search

Arrest made in home invasion near Dumfries
From Prince William police: Burglary While Armed – On November 3 at 2:09PM, officers responded to the Princeton Woods Apartments located in the 3400 block of Allerton Ct. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a home invasion. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 19-year-old male resident of the home, was involved in a verbal altercation earlier in the day with an acquaintance, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile.
Later that day, the juvenile and a family member went to the victim’s home, armed with a firearm, and forced their way inside the residence. While inside the home, the juvenile physically assaulted the victim before both suspects left the residence and fled in a vehicle driven by an acquaintance who was waiting outside.
Responding officers located a vehicle nearby matching the description provided by the victim and attempted to make a vehicle stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle disregarded the officer’s emergency equipment and continued driving. At that time, officers did not pursue the vehicle which was later observed by other officers in the area of Blackburn Dr. and Jefferson Davis Hwy. Prior to officers attempting another vehicle stop, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed.
Two of the suspects, identified as [redacted] and [redacted], were immediately taken into custody without incident. The juvenile suspect fled on foot. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the juvenile suspect who was not located. The victim reported minor injuries. At no time were shots were fired during the incident.
During the investigation officers determined that while driving on Blackburn Rd. the vehicle struck a manhole cover and an electrical box. Following the investigation, [redacted] and [redacted], were arrested and petitions were obtained for the 17-year- old male juvenile. The investigation remains active as detectives attempt to locate the male juvenile.
UPDATE — In November 2021 and May 2022, prosecutors decided to prosecute the two charged in the home invasion.
Shots fired into Prince William County home
From Prince William police: Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On November 4 at 8:40AM, officers responded to the Linden Park Apartments located in the 18200 block of Kilmer Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. A resident of an apartment reported to police that earlier that morning a gunshot was heard. Upon checking the apartment, a bullet hole was located in the bedroom window. The investigation revealed that a shot was fired from the sidewalk outside the apartment that entered the apartment through the window and travelled through a wall before landing on the bathroom floor. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
Plastic surgery center burglarized
From Prince William police: Commercial Burglary – On November 3 at 12:32PM, officers responded to investigate a burglary that was reported to have occurred at the Affiliates and Plastic Surgery Center located at 2200 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge (22191) sometime between 7:15Pm on November 1 and 9:00AM on November 2. The investigation revealed that entry was made into the business through a side window that was found damaged. No property was reported missing.