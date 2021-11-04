Attic fire caused by electrical issues, says fire marshal

At 8:16 a.m., Prince William County fire and rescue crews were called to the 1400 block of Loudoun Drive in Haymarket for a house fire. Units arrived with a working fire in the attic.

The fire was quickly brought under control. The single-family dwelling did sustain moderate damage from the heat, smoke, and water.

No injuries were reported.

The Building Official declared the home unsafe to occupy, displacing one adult. The American Red Cross came to help the displaced residents.

The Fire Marshal’s Officer determined the fire was accidental, resulting from electrical issues in the attic.