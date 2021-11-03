Police beat: Man, 40, stabbed to death in Gainesville

Details on the stabbing and subsequent arrests.

From Prince William police: Homicide Investigation – On November 3 at 1:01AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15100 block of Santander Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a stabbing. Upon arriving at the residence, officers observed a man laying on the floor suffering from stab wounds to the upper body and provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived.

The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a 40-year-old man, and a family member were involved in a verbal altercation over the phone. The accused overheard the altercation and went to the residence to confront the victim with a knife.

A physical altercation ensued, resulting in the victim being fatally stabbed. Eventually, the parties separated, and the accused fled the home with the family member. Rescue personnel transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained during the incident.

Officers located the accused and the family member at a nearby residence where they were detained without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Dajuan Amant’e SANDLAIN, and the family member, identified as Laila H. BROWN, were arrested.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Lionel L. BROWN, 40, of the 15100 block of Santander Dr. in Gainesville

Arrested on November 3:

Dajuan Amant’e SANDLAIN, 18, of 15132 Santander Dr. in Gainesville Charged with murder

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Laila Hallie BROWN, 18, of the 15100 block of Santander Dr. in Gainesville Charged with accessory after the fact

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond