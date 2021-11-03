Police beat: Man, 40, stabbed to death in Gainesville

Details on the stabbing and subsequent arrests.
From Prince William police: Homicide Investigation – On November 3 at 1:01AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15100 block of Santander Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a stabbing. Upon arriving at the residence, officers observed a man laying on the floor suffering from stab wounds to the upper body and provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived.
The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a 40-year-old man, and a family member were involved in a verbal altercation over the phone. The accused overheard the altercation and went to the residence to confront the victim with a knife.
A physical altercation ensued, resulting in the victim being fatally stabbed. Eventually, the parties separated, and the accused fled the home with the family member. Rescue personnel transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained during the incident.
Officers located the accused and the family member at a nearby residence where they were detained without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Dajuan Amant’e SANDLAIN, and the family member, identified as Laila H. BROWN, were arrested.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Lionel L. BROWN, 40, of the 15100 block of Santander Dr. in Gainesville
Arrested on November 3:
Dajuan Amant’e SANDLAIN, 18, of 15132 Santander Dr. in Gainesville Charged with murder
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Laila Hallie BROWN, 18, of the 15100 block of Santander Dr. in Gainesville Charged with accessory after the fact
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
7-Eleven in Prince William County robbed at gunpoint
From Prince William police: Armed Robbery – On November 3 at 2:18AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 10601 Lomond Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. An employee of the business reported to police that she was approached by an unknown individual who was brandishing a firearm. The suspect forced the employee behind the counter and demanded money from the cash register before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
Suspect Description:
A short individual last seen wearing all black clothing, a blue surgical-style mask, and New Balance shoes
Prince William County Walmart robbed at knifepoint
From Prince William police: Armed Robbery – On November 2 at 10:16AM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man, later identified as the accused, was observed by employees of the business attempting to walk out of the store without paying for merchandise in his possession. When the employee confronted the accused as he was walking to the exit, the accused brandished a knife towards the employee and left the store. Officers canvassing the area located a man matching the suspect description provided by the employees and detained him. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Orlando Jacob BARRETT, was arrested.
Arrested on November 2:
Orlando Jacob BARRETT, 33, of 16846 Nuttal Oak Pl. in Woodbridge Charged with robbery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Secured Bond
On November 2 at 6:32 p.m. deputies responded to the Best Buy at 1455 Stafford Market Place for the report of a larceny. The investigation revealed the suspect entered the store and went to the laptop section, removed the wiring from two laptops, sounding an alarm. The suspect placed the laptops in his backpack and fled the store.
A witness followed the suspect out of the store and called 911.
Deputy A.J. Deasy encountered the suspect at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Stafford Marketplace. Deputy Deasy ordered the suspect to stop, but he fled on foot toward Salisbury Drive. Deputy Deasy followed the suspect in his patrol car. The suspect ran to the rear of a nearby Holiday Inn. At this point, Deputy Deasy exited his patrol car and after a short foot chase, the suspect surrendered.
The two stolen laptops valued at over $2,700 were recovered from the suspect’s backpack.
Ibrahim Kamara, 24, is charged with grand larceny, shoplifting and intoxicated in public. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail..