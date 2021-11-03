CSM Hezekiah Hines (US Army, Ret.)

July 15, 1936 – October 30, 2021

Hezekiah Hines, 85, went to be with the Lord after secondary complications from surgery. A visitation and memorial service will be held November 15, 2021, at the Mountcastle Funeral Home 10:00 am -12:30 pm.

Hezekiah was born July 15, 1936, in Bessemer, Alabama. He was the seventh of nine children and spent his formative years in Cleveland, Ohio. He enjoyed sports as a student and excelled at track and field events in high school. He was married to his wife Angeleen for 54 years and had three daughters.

In 1959, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. During his military career, he was stationed in Germany, Japan, Korea, and served in the Vietnam War. He was awarded several military commendations including a Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Metal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. After thirty years of service, he retired in 1990 as a Command Sergeant Major at Fort Detrick, in Frederick, Maryland. In retirement, he volunteered at Quantico Marine Base and Fort Belvoir Chapel. Throughout his life, Hezekiah was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Hezekiah went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife, Angeleen L. Hines, parents and seven siblings. He is survived by his three daughters, Helencia Hines, Natasha (Hines) Harvey, Marsheela Hines, son-in-law Derrick S. Harvey, three grandchildren, Rachel, Naomi, and Trevor Harvey, sister Gertrude (Hines) Jackson, sisters-in-law, and a host of loving family members and friends.