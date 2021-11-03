Community Post: Remembering Joe Todaro

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Joseph Paul Todaro II “shuffled off this mortal coil” on October 18th, 2021, after an epic battle with cancer.

He will be remembered by his loving wife Marion, his twins Michael Todaro and Julie Todaro-Lawser and their long suffering spouses, Erin Schwab and Matthew Lawser, his adoring grandchildren Brian, Sophia, Jack and Christopher, his (always humming) loving sister Jetta, his other sister Julie , and best friends Jimmy Forsythe, Vince Sabia, and Paige Pinkett, as well as a host of nieces and nephews who loved and adored him.

He was born on March 8, 1945, in San Francisco, California, to Samuel P. Todaro and Phyllis Tinsley Todaro. He was raised in Austin, Texas, and graduated from St. Edward’s University with a degree in English.

A proud and dedicated Metropolitan DC Police Officer and United States Marine, he will be remembered for his commitment to, loyalty and care of his family; presence and constancy and pride in his children

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in his name to PANCAN.ORG.

And finally we ask that when the chill of autumn hits the air next year and the band starts to play “Wake up the Echoes” at Notre Dame field, you pour yourself a shot of good whiskey and raise a glass to one of the greatest husbands/fathers/brothers/ papa/ friends that we ever had the honor to share this earth with, smile at a time he made you laugh, and raise a glass to Joe Todaro.