James Arden Minor, Jr.

(Jim/Jimmy)

James A. Minor, Jr., 57, of Woodbridge, died suddenly at his home on October 27, 2021. He was born October 6, 1964 in Richmond, VA. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James A. Minor, Sr. who died on January 20, 2021.

He is survived by his mother, Gayle Proctor Minor; sister, Ann Yeatter; children, Janalee Minor-Shi (Andrew) of Warner Robins, GA, Zeta Minor and James Minor III (Trae), Moorefield, WV and three grandchildren, Tucker Minor, Aubry Minor, and Karlee Shi.

The son of a retired Army officer, he came to Northern Virginia at the age of 5 when his family was transferred to the area. As a Boy Scout, he obtained the rank of Eagle Scout which set the tone for his unique professional background. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1982.

His diverse professional history included: Chef, Sales Manager for a John Deere dealer; Distributor of Commercial Outdoor Power Equipment; Residential Mortgage Banker and currently a licensed Realtor. A supporter of Privacy Vaults Online (PRIVO) from its beginning, Jim started with the company on a full time basis in 2012 as their Logistics and Support person. Jim was a licensed Realtor at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Manassas Homes and Living, and currently at Keller Williams Metro Center.

When not working, Jim loved the great outdoors. He was an advanced SCUBA diver and above all enjoyed warm, deep, blue water. Other interests included canoeing, kayaking, fishing, camping and white water rafting.

The family will receive guest 10am to 12pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City. A Life Celebration service will begin at 12pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made directly to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.