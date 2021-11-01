Wake Up: Sour mood hurt Va. Democrats?; New national tree; Travel hot spots

Good morning, everyone. How is that candy hangover hitting this morning? It was a busy weekend for politics in our area over the weekend. However, I’m happy to say my family and I had a wonderful Halloween, complete with trunk and trick-or-treating in our neighborhood. I hope you had a great weekend.

Sour mood?: New NBC News polling shows 7 in 10 Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction. Will the sour mood hurt Virginia Democrats on Tuesday? A look at the final push for votes.

Tanyard Hill: Work to repave Tanyard Hill Road/Union Street in Occoquan, as road crews rescheduled nighttime closures for this week.

New national tree: Ahead of the holiday season, the National Park Service (NPS) planted a new National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park today. The new tree, a 27-foot white fir (Abies Concolor) from Middleburg, Pa. was donated by Hill View Christmas Tree Farm, and will be the first white fir to serve as the National Christmas Tree.

Travel hot spots: Check this page and see the locations of all the planned road work in Stafford County and Fredericksburg this week.

Disability inclusion: This past week marked the end of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), an annual awareness campaign held each October to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities to the workforce. NDEAM activities don’t have to end in October, however. Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to advance disability inclusion throughout the year.

NSHS honored: North Stafford High School (NSHS) has earned national recognition as a 2020-2021 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through its PLTW Biomedical Science and Engineering programs. The school is one of only 204 high schools nationwide to receive this honor.

ICYMI: On Friday, we learned the site used to host Vice-President Kamala Harris’ rally for Terry McAuliffe for Governor was purchased with coronavirus bailout funds 1 month before Dumfries Town Council accepted the cash. On top of that, officials have yet to tell residents how they plan to use the 40-year-old building.

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