Voter Guide for November 2, 2021; Statewide and local races

Hello, today’s Wake Up post is replaced by our annual voter guide.
Today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, is Election Day in Virginia. We’re one of two states in the U.S. holding statewide elections this year (New Jersey is the second).
- We’ll be voting today for Governor, Lt. Governor, and Commonwealth Attorney in the statewide races.
- Seats in the General Assembly are also up for grabs.
- We’ll list the candidates below.
Quick link: Find my polling place and see who is on my ballot
Governor
Terry McAuliffe (D)
Glenn Youngkin (R)
Princess Blanding (I)
Lt. Governor
Hyla Ayala (D)
Winsome Sears (R)
Commonwealth Attorney
Mark Herring (D) Incumbent
Jason Miyares (R)
House of Delegates
District 2
Gina Ciracia (R)
Candi King (D) Incumbent
District 13
Danica Roem (D) Incumbent
Christopher Stone (R)
District 28
Joshua Cole (D) Incumbent
Tara Durant (R)
District 31
Ben Baldwin (R)
Elizabeth Guzman (D) Incumbent
District 40
Dan Helmer (D) Incumbent
Harold Pyon (R)
District 50
Michelle Maldonado (D)
Steve Pleickhardt (R)
District 51
Tim Cox (R)
Briana Sewell (D)
District 52
Maria Martin (R)
Luke Torian (D) Incumbent
District 87
Greg Moulthrop (R)
Suhas Subramanyam (D) Incumbent
District 88
Kevia Evans (D)
Tim Lewis (I)
Phillip Scott (R)
Stafford County
Board of Supervisors
Aquia District
Monica Gary (I) Aquia District
Paul Milde (R) Aquia District
Falmouth District
M.G. “Meg” Bohmke (R) Incumbent
Sandy Cole (D)
Garrisonville District
Barton Randall (I)
Pamela Yueng (D)
Hartwood District
Darrell English (R)
Keith Jones (D)
School Board
Aquia District
Falmouth District
Sarah Chase Incumbent
Scott Hirons Write in
Garrisonville
Wanda Blackwell
Maureen Siegmund
Hartwood
Marc Broklawski
Alyssa Halstead
Manassas City
City Council
Lynn Forkell Green (R)
David Farahollahi (D) WITHDRAWN from race
Commissioner of the Revenue
Tim Demeria (D)
Stacia Jennings (R)
Treasurer
Patricia Richie Folks (D)
Anna Phillips (R)
Fredericksburg City
City Council
Ward 1
Jason Graham
Ward 2
Jon A. Gerlach
William A. Reese
Ward 3
Rene Alfonzo Rodriguez
Tim Duffy
Ward 4
Charlie L “Chuck” Frye Jr.
Amber B. Peebles
School Board
Ward 1
M.D. “Matt” Rowe
Ward 2
Kathleen V. Pomeroy
Ward 3
Jesus A. Dominguez
Jennifer L. Boyd
Ward 4
Malvina Rollins Kay
Commonwealth Attorney
Libby Humphries
Sheriff
Paul Higgs
Commissioner of the Revenue
Brenda Wood
Haymarket Town
Town Council
Mary Ramirez
Edward Robinson, Jr.