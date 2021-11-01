Neighborhood Notes

Voter Guide for November 2, 2021; Statewide and local races

By Uriah Kiser

Hello, today’s Wake Up post is replaced by our annual voter guide.

Today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, is Election Day in Virginia. We’re one of two states in the U.S. holding statewide elections this year (New Jersey is the second).

  • We’ll be voting today for Governor, Lt. Governor, and Commonwealth Attorney in the statewide races.
  • Seats in the General Assembly are also up for grabs.
  • We’ll list the candidates below.

Quick link: Find my polling place and see who is on my ballot

Governor
Terry McAuliffe (D)
Glenn Youngkin (R)
Princess Blanding (I)

Lt. Governor
Hyla Ayala (D)
Winsome Sears (R)

Commonwealth Attorney
Mark Herring (D) Incumbent
Jason Miyares (R)

House of Delegates

District 2
Gina Ciracia (R)
Candi King (D) Incumbent

District 13
Danica Roem (D) Incumbent
Christopher Stone (R)

District 28
Joshua Cole (D) Incumbent
Tara Durant (R)

District 31

Ben Baldwin (R)
Elizabeth Guzman (D) Incumbent

District 40
Dan Helmer (D) Incumbent
Harold Pyon (R)

District 50
Michelle Maldonado (D)
Steve Pleickhardt (R)

District 51
Tim Cox (R)
Briana Sewell (D)

District 52
Maria Martin (R)
Luke Torian (D) Incumbent

District 87
Greg Moulthrop (R)
Suhas Subramanyam (D) Incumbent

District 88
Kevia Evans (D)
Tim Lewis (I)
Phillip Scott (R)

Stafford County

Board of Supervisors

Aquia District

Monica Gary (I) Aquia District
Paul Milde (R) Aquia District

Falmouth District

M.G. “Meg” Bohmke (R) Incumbent
Sandy Cole (D)

Garrisonville District
Barton Randall (I)
Pamela Yueng (D)

Hartwood District
Darrell English (R)
Keith Jones (D)

School Board

Aquia District

Maya Guy
David Fauth

Falmouth District
Sarah Chase Incumbent
Scott Hirons Write in

Garrisonville
Wanda Blackwell
Maureen Siegmund

Hartwood
Marc Broklawski
Alyssa Halstead

Manassas City

City Council
Lynn Forkell Green (R)
David Farahollahi (D) WITHDRAWN from race

Commissioner of the Revenue
Tim Demeria (D)
Stacia Jennings (R)

Treasurer
Patricia Richie Folks (D)
Anna Phillips (R)

Fredericksburg City

City Council

Ward 1
Jason Graham

Ward 2
Jon A. Gerlach
William A. Reese

Ward 3
Rene Alfonzo Rodriguez
Tim Duffy

Ward 4
Charlie L “Chuck” Frye Jr.
Amber B. Peebles

School Board

Ward 1
M.D. “Matt” Rowe

Ward 2
Kathleen V. Pomeroy

Ward 3
Jesus A. Dominguez
Jennifer L. Boyd

Ward 4
Malvina Rollins Kay

Commonwealth Attorney
Libby Humphries

Sheriff
Paul Higgs

Commissioner of the Revenue
Brenda Wood

Haymarket Town

Town Council

Mary Ramirez
Edward Robinson, Jr.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts