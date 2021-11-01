Voter Guide for November 2, 2021; Statewide and local races

Hello, today’s Wake Up post is replaced by our annual voter guide.

Today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, is Election Day in Virginia. We’re one of two states in the U.S. holding statewide elections this year (New Jersey is the second).

We’ll be voting today for Governor, Lt. Governor, and Commonwealth Attorney in the statewide races.

Seats in the General Assembly are also up for grabs.

We’ll list the candidates below.

Quick link: Find my polling place and see who is on my ballot

Governor

Terry McAuliffe (D)

Glenn Youngkin (R)

Princess Blanding (I)

Lt. Governor

Hyla Ayala (D)

Winsome Sears (R)

Commonwealth Attorney

Mark Herring (D) Incumbent

Jason Miyares (R)

House of Delegates

District 2

Gina Ciracia (R)

Candi King (D) Incumbent

District 13

Danica Roem (D) Incumbent

Christopher Stone (R)

District 28

Joshua Cole (D) Incumbent

Tara Durant (R)

District 31

Ben Baldwin (R)

Elizabeth Guzman (D) Incumbent

District 40

Dan Helmer (D) Incumbent

Harold Pyon (R)

District 50

Michelle Maldonado (D)

Steve Pleickhardt (R)

District 51

Tim Cox (R)

Briana Sewell (D)

District 52

Maria Martin (R)

Luke Torian (D) Incumbent

District 87

Greg Moulthrop (R)

Suhas Subramanyam (D) Incumbent

District 88

Kevia Evans (D)

Tim Lewis (I)

Phillip Scott (R)

Stafford County

Board of Supervisors

Aquia District

Monica Gary (I) Aquia District

Paul Milde (R) Aquia District

Falmouth District

M.G. “Meg” Bohmke (R) Incumbent

Sandy Cole (D)

Garrisonville District

Barton Randall (I)

Pamela Yueng (D)

Hartwood District

Darrell English (R)

Keith Jones (D)

School Board

Aquia District

Maya Guy

David Fauth

Falmouth District

Sarah Chase Incumbent

Scott Hirons Write in

Garrisonville

Wanda Blackwell

Maureen Siegmund

Hartwood

Marc Broklawski

Alyssa Halstead

Manassas City

City Council

Lynn Forkell Green (R)

David Farahollahi (D) WITHDRAWN from race

Commissioner of the Revenue

Tim Demeria (D)

Stacia Jennings (R)

Treasurer

Patricia Richie Folks (D)

Anna Phillips (R)

Fredericksburg City

City Council

Ward 1

Jason Graham

Ward 2

Jon A. Gerlach

William A. Reese

Ward 3

Rene Alfonzo Rodriguez

Tim Duffy

Ward 4

Charlie L “Chuck” Frye Jr.

Amber B. Peebles

School Board

Ward 1

M.D. “Matt” Rowe

Ward 2

Kathleen V. Pomeroy

Ward 3

Jesus A. Dominguez

Jennifer L. Boyd

Ward 4

Malvina Rollins Kay

Commonwealth Attorney

Libby Humphries

Sheriff

Paul Higgs

Commissioner of the Revenue

Brenda Wood

Haymarket Town

Town Council

Mary Ramirez

Edward Robinson, Jr.