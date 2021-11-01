Call to Action: Bilingual volunteers needed to advocate children who have been abused

Greetings, Prince William – CASA Children’s Intervention Services has an urgent need for bilingual volunteers age 21+ to advocate for Spanish speaking children who have been abused and neglected.

They recruit and train volunteers to investigate a child’s situation and to advocate for the best interests of the child in court.

Volunteers must be fluent in both Spanish and English to close the language gap and make sure Hispanic children grow up in safe and permanent homes.

No prior experience in child welfare or the law is required.

To learn more about how you can help, please attend a virtual information session; the next session will be November 3, 6pm-7pm.

Please contact JoAnn at [email protected] or call (703) 330-8145 to learn more.

Do you hear a faint “Gobble, Gobble?” It can only mean one thing – Thanksgiving Food Drives! ACTS, SERVE and House of Mercy are all getting ready for their Thanksgiving programs to provide low-income families with a holiday meal! Please visit the following sites for more information: 1) ACTS (www.actspwc.org/about-us/news-events/operation-give-thanks-1), 2) SERVE (www.nvfs.org/support/holiday-giving/operation-turkey/), 3) House of Mercy (www.houseofmercyva.org/give-the-gift-of-a-holiday-meal/).

No community within the Prince William area is immune to the havoc and devastation caused by a disaster, whethernatural or manmade. Volunteer Prince William is recruiting volunteers for Disaster Response positions.

Trained volunteers can fill a critical role in disaster response and alleviate the challenge of spontaneous, untrained volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to help as Reception Center Staff and Public Outreach and Education, which includes educational games such as Disaster Jeopardy and Ready Bingo.

Training is provided, and you’ll feel great as you help our local community rebuild following a disaster!

Please contact Claudia at [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

Animal lovers! The staff at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P) needs volunteers in a variety of positions to help make life better for the furbabies. Volunteers under 16 can help but must volunteer with a parent.



Just a few hours a day, a week, or a month can make a difference in the lives of these 4-legged friends! Please visit www.a3padvocates.org/volunteer or email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.



The talented staff at BEACON is preparing for their Winter Semester, November 29 thru March 4! Volunteer Instructors or Substitute Teachers are needed to provide online small group instruction via Zoom in English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

No second language or previous teaching experience is required; free training is provided.

Volunteers teach 2-4 hours per week. Classes are a 12-week commitment and are offered either in the morning, 9:30am-11:30am (Mon/Wed), or evening, 7 pm-9 pm (Tue/Thur).

Please fill out an online application at www.beaconliteracy.org , under Get Involved. Call 571.428.2507 or email [email protected] to hear more about this exciting and rewarding opportunity.

The 75th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade is back, and volunteers are needed to support Santa Lights Manassas on December 3 and the parade on December 4! It all happens in Old Town Manassas – what a fun way to kick off the holidays! Please visit www.gmchristmasparade.org/volunteers/ for more information.



Email [email protected] to sign up and learn more about this fun holiday event.



Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

Are you concerned about the future of the Rural Crescent? Prince William Conservation Alliance is joining several conservation organizations in Smarter Growth and Sauvignon: A Conversation About Industrial Development in Rural Prince William.



The event will be held November 10, 5pm-7pm at Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farms, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane in Gainesville. Enjoy the beauties of the Rural Crescent and participate in conversations concerning proposed industrial development in this area of the County. For more information, please email [email protected] or call 703.490.5200.

Help support veterans! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is back, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.