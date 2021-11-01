1 shot at Wawa on Route 17 in Stafford; suspect in custody

[Updated 1 p.m.] One person who was taken to a hospital after they were shot several times outside a Wawa gas station is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, authorities have a suspect in custody in what Stafford authorities called a “chaotic” scene that unfolded at 2:27 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation revealed the victim and suspect are known to each other and were involved in an argument in the Wawa parking lot. The suspect took out a handgun and fired eleven rounds at the victim and the victim’s vehicle as the victim attempted to drive away.

The victim was struck with several rounds and crashed into a van on South Gateway Drive, leaving his vehicle inoperable. No bystanders were injured during the shooting.

The victim proceeded to run from the crash site on foot to the nearby Panera Bread. The driver of the struck van was not injured in the crash and remained on the scene.

Employees at Panera Bread and two sheriff’s deputies provided first aid to the victim, said to be a male in his 30s.

Both deputies continued treatment for the injured man until rescue arrived. Stafford Fire and Rescue transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

The intersection was closed for several hours as detectives processed the scenes and collected shell casings.

A lookout for the suspect was broadcast, and detectives worked to obtain the identity and address of the suspect.

During the investigation, the suspect contacted law enforcement by phone and said he would respond to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office to meet with detectives.

Dorsean Johnson, 34, of Fredericksburg, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, a Stafford sheriff’s office spokeswoman said. Johnson is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The suspected firearm used during the shooting was recovered.