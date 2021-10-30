Wake up: Rising waters, early voting ends, steakhouse to close

Good Saturday, everyone. Thanks for starting your day smarter with us here at Potomac Local News. Here’s what’s happening in our communities today.

Rising waters: While rain and high winds have subsided, travelers are urged to proceed with caution on Saturday in coastal and low-lying areas, where flooding remains a risk, especially at high tide.

Early voting ends: Today is the last day to vote early in person for the November 2 General Election. Find your early polling place here. If you miss early in-person voting, the polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Well done: After 15 years in business, the All American Steakhouse in Lake Ridge is calling it quits. The restaurant chain blames failed lease negotiations for the move and invited partons to visit its nearby location at Route 234 and Spriggs Road.

Teachers union: Virginia Education Association and elected officials will gather at 9 a.m. at the Stafford County Courthouse, at 1300 Courthouse Road, to support of House of Delegates incumbent Josh Cole (D) and school board candidate Maya Guy.

Closing for the season: The Workhouse Community Market will close down after today, Saturday, October 30. Today’s market will feature Halloween fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., trick-or-treating at the market vendors.

Metro delays continue: Metro’s trains will continue to run on their current reduced schedule at least through November 15. As a result, OmniRide passengers who transfer to Metrorail may experience commute delays, OmniRide told its riders on Friday.