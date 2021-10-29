Woman shot during domestic incident in Dale City dies

A woman shot by her husband in September died from her injuries on Thursday.

During the incident, the shooter then shot and killed himself. Police closed the case.

Prince William police report: On October 28, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were notified that the woman who was shot at a residence located in the 14700 block of Darbydale Ave. in Woodbridge (22193) on September 10, died as a result of her injuries sustained during the incident. The investigation revealed the woman and her husband, identified as Darin Carlyle MOORE, were involved in a domestic altercation that escalated. During the encounter, Darin MOORE shot his wife before shooting himself. This incident will be classified as a homicide and cleared exceptional with the death of the offender.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Mercedes Alcira MOORE, 52, Woodbridge

The deceased was identified as Darin Carlyle MOORE, 55, of Woodbridge

Shooting | Death Investigation [Previously Released] – On September 10 at 2:23AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Darbydale Ave. in Woodbridge (22193) for reports of a domestic dispute. While enroute, officers received information that shots may have been fired in the residence and that there were injuries. Officers arrived at the home and safely evacuated an 8-year-old boy. Upon checking the residence, officers located two adults, a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, who were shot within the residence. The man was pronounced dead at the home. Officers provided first aid to the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the residence and transported her to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. At this time, the incident appears to involve the two parties and was isolated to the residence. There is no threat to the community. The 8-year-old boy was inside the residence at the time of the incident and was uninjured. The child was released to the custody of a family member. A firearm was recovered by officers at the residence.