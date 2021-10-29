Wake Up: Candidates’ final push, QUBE expands

Happy Friday, everyone. One more day until the weekend. Thanks for starting your day smarter with us here at Potomac Local News. Here’s what’s happening in our communities today.

Flood warning: We’re under a coastal flood warning until 8 a.m. Saturday, as a strong storm will bring flooding not seen since Hurricane Isabel in 2003. Prince William outlines the areas affected in that county. Stafford is under the same warning, too.

Barnstorming: Political candidates Glenn Youngin (R) and Terry McAuliffe (D) are crisscrossing the state during the campaign’s final days. Lt. Gov. candidate Hala Ayala (D) was in Woodbridge last night, and Youngkin is scheduled to be in Fredericksburg and Manassas Park tomorrow. Early voting ends Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.

Mass exodus: Prince William County has lost several top planning officials in quick succession as the county is tackling potentially sweeping land-use issues.

Progressive challenge: In one of Prince William County’s most competitive races for a local House of Delegates’ seat, a moderate Republican who says he supports COVID-19 vaccine requirements for public sector workers and K-12 students is challenging one of the commonwealth’s most progressive lawmakers.

Manassas vets parade: After taking a year off, the Northern Virginia Veterans Parade returns to Manassas on Saturday, November 6, at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at Prescott Avenue and Quarry Road and proceed to Center Street to the Harris Pavillion. All veterans are invited to march.

Head of the class: Jennifer Taylor, President, and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), has been awarded George Mason University’s School of Business Distinguished Alumni Award. Due to Jennifer’s commitment to strengthening the technology industry’s workforce and closing the region’s skill gap, GMU has honored her with this recognition.

Native tongue: Stafford County Public Schools is increasing its commitment to global diversity and reaching its families in their native languages by hiring 10 international teachers, recognizing 30 staff members with the global seal of biliteracy, and launching Spanish versions of its division-wide social media sites.

Top librarian: The Virginia Council on Economic Education (VCEE) has selected Schenell Agee, supervisor of Library Media Programs and Research for Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), as the 2021 Virginia Outstanding Economic Educator of the Year.

Community health: Erik Shannon has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health. UVA Community Health includes an integrated network of outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia, with UVA Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center, and UVA Prince William Medical Center.

QUBE: The Quantico Corporate Center is expanding and will be home to leading defense & technology companies, the US government, and top academic programs in business, forensics, and cyber-related degrees.