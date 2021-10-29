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Proposal for 25 homes denied in Hartwood, request moves to Stafford Supervisors

By Rick Horner
Stafford County Planning Commissioners Philmore McPherson and Barton Randall listen to a presentation from a land developer. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN]

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