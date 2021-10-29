News Proposal for 25 homes denied in Hartwood, request moves to Stafford Supervisors By Rick Horner Published October 29, 2021 at 11:41AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:26AM Stafford County Planning Commissioners Philmore McPherson and Barton Randall listen to a presentation from a land developer. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News