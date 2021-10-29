Kamala Harris rally site purchased with coronavirus bailout funds 1 month before Dumfries Town Council accepted the cash; Still no plan for building
By Uriah Kiser
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!