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Kamala Harris rally site purchased with coronavirus bailout funds 1 month before Dumfries Town Council accepted the cash; Still no plan for building

By Uriah Kiser
The former site of the Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad at 3800 Graham Park Road.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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