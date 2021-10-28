Poilce beat: 2 women charged in auto theft, shots fired suspect in custody

From Prince William police: On October 27, the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 1900 block of Winslow Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) on October 26, was arrested. The suspect, Quinton Bernard BROWN, was located in the Woodbridge area and taken into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed that BROWN was in possession of suspected illegal controlled substance.

Arrested on October 27:

Quinton Bernard BROWN, 38, of the 1312 Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge

Charged with attempted malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a malicious wounding, threats by public airways, and possession of controlled substance

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Attempted Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On October 26 at 11:13PM, officers responded to the 1900 block of Winslow Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. Residents reported to police that multiple shots were fired in the area before a vehicle was observed driving away. While canvassing the area, officers observed an unoccupied parked vehicle with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. During the investigation, officers identified a victim, a 39-year-old man, who resided at a nearby home and was recently involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, identified as the accused. The accused reportedly owns a vehicle similar to the one observed fleeing the area after the shooting. While investigating, the accused contacted the victim making threats of an additional shooting. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Quinton Bernard BROWN. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The vehicle that was initially struck during the shooting did not belong to the victim.