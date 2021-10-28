Poilce beat: 2 women charged in auto theft, shots fired suspect in custody

1 charged after car struck by gunfire
From Prince William police: On October 27, the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 1900 block of Winslow Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) on October 26, was arrested. The suspect, Quinton Bernard BROWN, was located in the Woodbridge area and taken into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed that BROWN was in possession of suspected illegal controlled substance.
Arrested on October 27:
Quinton Bernard BROWN, 38, of the 1312 Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge
Charged with attempted malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a malicious wounding, threats by public airways, and possession of controlled substance
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Attempted Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On October 26 at 11:13PM, officers responded to the 1900 block of Winslow Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. Residents reported to police that multiple shots were fired in the area before a vehicle was observed driving away. While canvassing the area, officers observed an unoccupied parked vehicle with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. During the investigation, officers identified a victim, a 39-year-old man, who resided at a nearby home and was recently involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, identified as the accused. The accused reportedly owns a vehicle similar to the one observed fleeing the area after the shooting. While investigating, the accused contacted the victim making threats of an additional shooting. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Quinton Bernard BROWN. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The vehicle that was initially struck during the shooting did not belong to the victim.
2 women charged in vehicle theft
From Stafford sheriff’s office: On Tuesday, October 26 at 7:10 a.m., a witness reported two female occupants had fled a pickup after they crashed in a ditch. It was reported the suspects had gotten into a construction vehicle which was seen traveling on Courthouse Road towards Publix grocery store.
Deputy D.T. Aubrecht parked his patrol vehicle in the area and waited for the oncoming vehicle. He saw the vehicle approaching and initiated a traffic stop. Two women, matching the description provided by the witness, were located in the vehicle.
They were identified as Diamond Allison, 28, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, and Sasha St. Clair, of Levittown, Pennsylvania. Both were detained and a concealed dirk knife was found in Allison’s possession. Two plastic baggies containing a suspected controlled substance were also found in her pocket. A controlled substance was found in St. Clair’s possession as well.
Further investigation revealed, St. Clair had crashed the GMC pickup truck while driving without a license. St. Clair and Allison then flagged down the driver of the construction vehicle and asked for a ride.
It was later discovered the crashed pickup truck was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania. St. Clair was wanted for the theft.
Mob assault in Woodbridge
From Prince William police: On October 27 at 10:49PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 35-year-old man, and an acquaintance agreed to mutual combat in the above area. Shortly after the altercation, a group of men who were known by the acquaintance, began striking the victim. At one point during the altercation, one of the members of the group, retrieved a firearm and used it to strike the victim before taking his phone. At no point were shots fired during the encounter. Eventually the parties separated, and the victim was later transported to an area hospital where police were contacted. The victim reported non-life threatening injuries. The only suspect descriptions provided were that the men were Hispanic.
Thieves target Anytime Fitness for second time this month
A car window was smashed outside the Anytime Fitness location in North Stafford on Wednesday. Earlier this month, a gym patron fought off would-be car thieves in the parking lot at the gym.
From the Stafford sheriff’s office: 25 Tech Parkway, Anytime Fitness, 10/27, 11:24 a.m. The right rear window on the victim’s vehicle was smashed while it was parked at the business. A purse containing credit cards and medication was reported stolen. The victim later discovered her card had been used at an ATM in the area.