News Manassas Park sinkhole repair estimate comes in under $1 million By Rick Horner Published October 28, 2021 at 7:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:27AM A sinkhole at Manassas and Railroad drives in Manassas Park is repaired. [Photo: Manassas Park] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News