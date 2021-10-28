Julia Jackson

In Loving Memory
Julia Leonora Pierini Jackson
1945-2021
Julia Leonora Pierini Jackson, 76, a resident of The Oaks in Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021, supported by the immense love of her immediate and extended family and friends.
Julia grew up in Modesto, California and graduated from Thomas Downey High School before earning an Associates Degree from Modesto Junior College. She enjoyed the outdoors and riding horses as a young adult and later moved to the greater Northern Virginia area where she spent most of her adult life. She worked for the United States Army Corps of Engineers as a Program Analyst and Contract Specialist, spending a part of her
career in Frankfurt, Germany. After taking early retirement, she enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family, loving her dogs, laughing and recalling fond memories with loved ones, and watching her grandchildren follow their dreams.
Julia will be dearly missed and always remembered, and her legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives she has touched. Julia was preceded in death by her mother, Leonora, and her father, Angelo. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer, of 46 years, her two sons, Jessie of 49 years and Stephen of 53 years, grandchildren Sebastian, Sofia, Dax, Allie, Alex and Jake, sister Katherine and husband Gene, sister Claudia and husband Doug, and nieces Hillary and Lea.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all of Julia’s loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at The Oaks of Warrenton, 305 Oak Springs Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 20th, followed by a reception with loved ones in
attendance.
Flowers may be sent to:
The Oaks of Warrenton, 305 Oak Springs Dr, ? Celebration of Life, Warrenton, VA
20186
The Warrenton Florist
276 Broadview Ave
Warrenton, VA, 20186
540-347-3493
Village Flowers
81-A Main St.
Warrenton, VA 20186
540-347-4711
Plant Trees in Julia’s Memory
Add a Personalized Memory Plaque to Julia’s tree.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Service Dogs of Virginia in support of
service animal training for community members who are experiencing financial
hardship.
Julia Jackson
|