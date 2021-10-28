Julia Jackson

In Loving Memory

Julia Leonora Pierini Jackson

1945-2021

Julia Leonora Pierini Jackson, 76, a resident of The Oaks in Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021, supported by the immense love of her immediate and extended family and friends.

Julia grew up in Modesto, California and graduated from Thomas Downey High School before earning an Associates Degree from Modesto Junior College. She enjoyed the outdoors and riding horses as a young adult and later moved to the greater Northern Virginia area where she spent most of her adult life. She worked for the United States Army Corps of Engineers as a Program Analyst and Contract Specialist, spending a part of her

career in Frankfurt, Germany. After taking early retirement, she enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family, loving her dogs, laughing and recalling fond memories with loved ones, and watching her grandchildren follow their dreams.

Julia will be dearly missed and always remembered, and her legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives she has touched. Julia was preceded in death by her mother, Leonora, and her father, Angelo. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer, of 46 years, her two sons, Jessie of 49 years and Stephen of 53 years, grandchildren Sebastian, Sofia, Dax, Allie, Alex and Jake, sister Katherine and husband Gene, sister Claudia and husband Doug, and nieces Hillary and Lea.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all of Julia’s loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at The Oaks of Warrenton, 305 Oak Springs Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 20th, followed by a reception with loved ones in

attendance.

Flowers may be sent to:

The Oaks of Warrenton, 305 Oak Springs Dr, ? Celebration of Life, Warrenton, VA

20186

The Warrenton Florist

276 Broadview Ave

Warrenton, VA, 20186

540-347-3493

Village Flowers

81-A Main St.

Warrenton, VA 20186

540-347-4711

Plant Trees in Julia’s Memory

Add a Personalized Memory Plaque to Julia’s tree.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Service Dogs of Virginia in support of

service animal training for community members who are experiencing financial

hardship.