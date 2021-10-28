Ingrid P. Mcfetridge ,77, passed away on October 19, 2021 due to stroke complications.

A memorial service will be held November 1, 2021, at the Mountcastle Funeral Home 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

She was born November 3, 1944, in Mannhein Germany. She married Ralph Mcfetridge in 1967 and they moved to South Carolina that same year.

As a military wife, Ingrid lived in many locations over seas and within the states. She loved her time in Italy, California, North Dakota she finally called Northern Virginia her home.

Her interests included her family, reading and playing bingo. She devoted much of her time ensuring her family and friends were well.

Ms. Mcfetridge is survived by her daughter Linda Garcia of Alabama; 2 sons, Michael E. Mcfetridge (Rebel) Bealton, Virginia and Matthew Mcfetridge of Alexandria, Virginia; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Mcfetridge.