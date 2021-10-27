Wake Up: Labor rates in Va. fall behind, early voting up, get fingerprinted

It’s the middle of the week. Thanks for starting your day smarter with us here at Potomac Local News. Here’s what’s happening in our communities today.

Homeless nights: Streetlight Ministries in Woodbridge is negotiating with local hotels to arrange for alternative overnight accommodations for up to 30 homeless men, women, and families seeking shelter between Nov 1-Mar 31. These rooms will also be used to provide temporary housing to those who test positive for the coronavirus, medically fragile seniors, and those waiting for admission into family shelters.

Get printed: Prince William County residents can now schedule times for fingerprinting services through the Police Department’s website. Appointments are available now for November.

Fighting hunger: Stafford County schools are once again banding together to fight hunger for a 1oth year. The school division is accepting donations of canned food for its annual event scheduled for November 1.

Good riddance: Prince William residents are reminded they can dispose of used motor oil and oil filters as well as anti-freeze and lead-acid car batteries at the Prince William County Landfill or the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility convenience centers. They should never be placed in the regular trash or poured down a drain because doing so poses harm to the environment, humans, and animals.

Labor lags behind: Virginia’s gross domestic product, per-capita income and labor force growth have trailed the national average, based on numbers from about the past 10 years, according to a report from the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission.

Cigna deal: Cigna and Mary Washington Health Alliance have reached a multi-year agreement that ensures Cigna customers will have access to Mary Washington’s hospitals, facilities, and physician network for quality care. The new agreement is effective December 1, 2021.

Early voting up: Early voting in Prince William County for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates candidates is picking up steam in the final weeks before the Nov. 2 election.