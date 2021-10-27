Nick David Queen

Nick David “Crockett” Queen, 68, was born on the 7th of January, 1953 in Dumfries, Virginia to the late Elsie C. (Taylor) Queen and the late James Andrew Queen Sr. He graduated from Garfield Senior High School in 1973. After school he enlisted in the United States Army. Once he was discharged from the Army he worked for Banks Auto Parts. He transitioned to his next life the 15th of October, 2021 at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, Virginia. Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 41 years, Angela B. Queen; (4) children – Angelo Deon Queen; Tasia Nickol Queen-Drummond (Kevin Drummond); Chelsea Marie Queen-Okuh (Michael Okuh); Elijah Daniel Queen; (8) grandchildren – Lorenzo, Chaves, Isaiah, Kingston, Blake, Khalen, Cherish, and Chikenzie; (2) God children – Yuri (Zenobia) Simmons and Aaron (Heather) Queen; (11) siblings – Kitty Queen, Steven (Nellie) Queen, Sarah Queen, Emmanuel Queen, Princess Easley, Phillip Queen, Mildred (Nathaniel) Shannon, Michael Queen, John (Yolanda) Queen, Homer (Darlene) Queen, and Anthony Queen; and Aunt – Carole (Leroy) Hamm. Angels to greet him, Parents James and Elsie Queen; (3) Brothers – Dan Queen, Aaron Tracy Queen, and James Queen Jr.