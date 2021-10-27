Business

Candy-apple maker named Manassas Woman of the Year, will lead the annual Christmas Parade

By Potomac Local News
Manassas Woman of the Year 2021 Sharita Rouse is recognized at a meeting of the City Council on October 25, 2021.

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