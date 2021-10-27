Business Candy-apple maker named Manassas Woman of the Year, will lead the annual Christmas Parade By Potomac Local News Published October 27, 2021 at 1:30PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:28AM Manassas Woman of the Year 2021 Sharita Rouse is recognized at a meeting of the City Council on October 25, 2021. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News